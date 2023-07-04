Bomb squad called to Aberdeen after 'suspicious package' found on street

Photo: Josh Dawson Greystone Crescent off Pacific Way is behind police tape on Tuesday morning while Mounties await the arrival of a specialized bomb squad.

A residential street in Aberdeen is behind police tape on Tuesday morning as Kamloops Mounties await the arrival of a bomb squad from the Lower Mainland.

According to police, a "suspicious package" was discovered in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent, off Pacific Way, just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Officers are currently on scene awaiting the arrival of the explosives disposal unit, as a precaution, and the road has been closed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

Evelyn said evacuations are not required at this time.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

