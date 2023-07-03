Sentencing date set for gunman who tried to rob busy North Kamloops store

Rob Gibson

A sentencing date has been set for a gunman who last summer was foiled by bystanders in his bid to hold up a busy North Kamloops convenience store.

James Robert Levi Black, 28, pleaded guilty in March to one count of robbery with a firearm.

Black was arrested following an attempted robbery on Aug. 18 at the Canco on Tranquille Road.

Video surveillance shared with Castanet Kamloops shows Black walking into the store armed with a gun. He points the weapon at a clerk and is then grabbed from behind by a customer.

In the video, another customer then disarms Black and he is held for police.

Prosecutors have previously said clerks in the store were “shocked” by the robbery. One of the workers told police she was “panicked and shaking.”

Lawyers have set Oct. 17 for Black’s sentencing in Kamloops provincial court. He is presently undergoing a pre-sentence report.

Black is free on bail, having been released earlier this year.

At his bail hearing, Black was described by defence lawyer Graham Kay as an overworks Royal Inland Hospital staffer whose life spiralled out of control.

He is also awaiting sentencing on charges stemming from an incident in which he assaulted his mother and his sister.