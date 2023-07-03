TNRD paper, packaging recycling collection suspended due to shortages

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District temporarily suspended collection of recyclable paper and packaging on Monday at solid waste facilities due to hauling supply shortages.

The Boston Flats Eco-Depot, Clearwater Eco-Depot, Louis Creek Eco-Depot, Lower Nicola Eco-Depot, Paul Lake Transfer Station and Sun Peaks Transfer Station won’t be collecting the recyclable materials.

Resident who use these facilities are asked to hold on to the recyclable paper and packaging until regular collection can resume in an estimated one to five days.

“We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, and we are working with Recycle BC and their service providers to restore service to affected locations as soon as possible to minimize impacts to customers,” said Adriana Mailloux, TNRD Solid Waste and Recycling Manager.

The Boston Flats and Lower Nicola Eco-Depots will be receiving the recyclable materials again on July 4 around 10 a.m.

However, further service interruptions may be possible at the sites in the coming days.

The service interruption has affected a number of recyclables collected, including paper, paper packaging, cardboard, plastic containers, cartons and paper cups, aluminum containers, steel containers, glass bottles and jars, flexible plastics and foam packing.

Other collection streams have not been impacted, including garbage, large appliances, scrap metal, propane tanks, tires, electronics, small appliances, paint, pesticides, flammable liquids, batteries, cooling appliances, used oil and commercial cardboard, where accepted.

More information on material accepted at TNRD solid waste facilities is available online.