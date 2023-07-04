Dolson’s Source for Sports on the move after 41 years at Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Phil Dolson A rendering of the exterior of the new Dolson's Source for Sports location in Columbia Square.

A popular Kamloops sports store is on the move after more than 40 years in Aberdeen Mall.

Dolson’s Source for Sports is planning to move into a new location in Columbia Square, 500 Notre Dame Dr., on Oct. 1.

The storefront was most recently home to One Boardshop, which temporarily moved downtown while awaiting renovations to its new location near Aberdeen Mall.

Phil Dolson, owner of Dolson’s Source for Sports, said the new store provides a larger retail space and an outdoor entrance, which the mall location lacks.

He said the store will be able to expand a few departments, with a focus on increased hockey offerings.

Dolson said the extra square footage will mean the store is able to stock most sports year-round, avoiding some seasonal merchandising changes undertaken in the mall location.

The store had been in Aberdeen Mall for 41 years.

Dolson said it's an exciting time to be moving into Columbia Square, with an expanded Nature's Fare in the works in the former Toys R Us building and Toys R Us itself planning a comeback in the space recently left vacant by Bed Bath & Beyond — both of which should bring more foot traffic to the area.

Dolson’s sons, Tom and Russell, will be taking over the store when it moves into the new location.

“It’s the perfect time for us to move on. [Tom and Russell] are taking it to the next level," he said.

“All of our customers are pretty jazzed about the new store."

Castanet Kamloops has asked Aberdeen Mall about any potential new tenants moving into the sizeable space that will be left vacant following Dolson's Source for Sports' departure.