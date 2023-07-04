Aberdeen high school jumps to top of SD73's capital wish list

Photo: SD73

The Kamloops-Thompson school board has approved its major capital wish list for the coming year, with a new high school in Aberdeen on top of a lengthy list of potential projects.

Five new schools and eight replacements are on the list.

The list will guide the board’s major capital projects priorities over the next five years, based on existing needs and future enrolment.

Heather Grieve, SD73 board chair, said the district is among the fastest-growing in the province, creating increasing enrolment pressures.

The district is growing at a rate of around 250 students — or about one elementary school per year. The growth is paced by Kamloops, which is among the five fastest-growing municipalities in B.C.

“So the list is really, first priority, Aberdeen secondary; second priority, Juniper West elementary; third priority, Sun Peaks K-12 school; fourth, Aberdeen east elementary; and fifth is Aberdeen west elementary — and that's submitted in that order,” Grieve told Castanet Kamloops.

“So each year we really do re-evaluate the the plan that is submitted, and as it stands right now Aberdeen secondary would be the top priority now that Pineview Valley elementary and Batchelor Heights elementary are off the capital list.”

A high school in Aberdeen would ease enrolment pressures at Sa-Hali secondary and South Kamloops secondary, which are both currently over capacity despite catchment changes last September.

Juniper West elementary is the board’s second priority, and would alleviate capacity pressures for Juniper Ridge Elementary, Marion Schilling elementary and Ralph Bell elementary, which temporarily reduced the pressure when it re-opened last September.

A Sun Peaks K-12 school is the board’s third priority. The current K-9 school in the mountain resort community is run entirely through portables, presenting some challenges to students.

Two new elementary schools — Aberdeen east and Aberdeen west — are intended to alleviate capacity issues in the southwest sector of Kamloops, the fastest growing area in the school district.

The two new elementary schools would ease pressures at Aberdeen, Dufferin, McGowan Park and Pacific Way elementary schools, all of which are forecast to be significantly overcapacity within five years.

The board’s site acquisition program is looking to acquire locations for an Aberdeen high school and the two potential new elementary schools in Aberdeen.

Grieve said the board is waiting for funding approval from the ministry to purchase a privately owned site for the Aberdeen secondary school.

“We have not been given any indication that developer plans on selling land to anybody else, but the price has gone up as we've seen with everything with inflation,” said Grieve.

“So there is some urgency on our part to make sure that we secure the land because if we don't have the land, how do you actually put together a proposal for a school if you don't have a site?”

Under the school replacement program, the board has prioritized Dallas elementary, South Kamloops secondary, Bert Edwards elementary, Kay Bingham elementary, Raft River elementary, A.E. Perry elementary, Marion Schilling elementary and Beattie elementary for replacement.

“On top of all of the things that we have, 87 per cent of the buildings are over 40 years old and 58 per cent are over 50 years old in our district,” Grieve said.

That means the majority of the district's school buildings will be at the end of their life cycles in 10 to 20 years.

The board recently approved the district's updated five-year capital-plan, which will now be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Childcare.