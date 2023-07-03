Coroners' inquest starts Tuesday in 2020 police shooting of homeless advocate in Lytton

Photo: Glacier Media Barry Shantz, pictured here in Abbotsford in 2013, was killed by police in 2020 during a standoff at his home in Lytton.

A coroners’ inquest will get underway Tuesday into a 2020 police shooting in Lytton that killed a well-known homeless advocate.

Barry Shantz died on Jan. 13, 2020, after he was shot by police at the conclusion of a four-hour standoff at his Lytton home.

According to a police affidavit filed in court after the shooting, Lytton Mounties responded to Shantz’s home at about 8:15 a.m. that day after his wife called police to report her husband was “playing with a gun.”

Police said Shantz fired one shot from a shotgun in the direction of officers after they arrived at his home. He then retreated back inside.

Shantz’s wife and daughter left the home without incident two hours after the standoff began. He was shot dead just after 2 p.m., police said, after exiting the home with a shotgun in his hand.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, later cleared Mounties involved of any wrongdoing in Shantz's death.

Shantz was one of the founders of the B.C.-Yukon Association of Drug War Survivors and advocated for years on behalf of homeless people and drug users in the Fraser Valley.

Coroners’ inquests are jury hearings presided over by a coroner held to publicly review the circumstances of a death. The jury hears evidence in order to determine the facts surrounding the death and make recommendations aimed at preventing future incidents.