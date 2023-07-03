NorthPaws hit road after celebrating Canada Day with two home wins over Kelowna

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are heading back out on the road after a couple of hard-fought wins over the weekend on McArthur Island.

The ‘Paws (7-20) beat the Kelowna Falcons (14-13) on Saturday and Sunday to get back into the win column following a tough road trip in Oregon, which concluded Friday with a loss to the same Falcons in the Okanagan.

“This weekend was good for us,” Kamloops manager Keith Francis said Sunday.

“We played at their place on Friday and we played terrible. I am going to chalk that up to a long eight days on the road. We came home and had a nice big crowd the last two nights and played very well.”

The NorthPaws beat the Falcons 5-4 on Saturday in 11 innings on a rare walk-off walk. The ‘Paws then shut out Kelowna 6-0 in a Sunday matinee.

The club will now hit the road for another lengthy trip south, this time to Washington state. Kamloops will take on the top two teams in the WCL’s North Division — the Wenatchee AppleSox (18-6) and the Bellingham Bells (17-7).

The ‘Paws will start a three-game set in Bellingham on Tuesday, then head south to Wenatchee for three more starting on Friday.

Their next home series will get underway at Norbrock Stadium on July 11, when the Edmonton RiverHawks (7-20) are slated to pay a visit.

The NorthPaws and the RiverHawks are tied for last place in the North Division and the entire WCL.