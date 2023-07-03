Kayakers pull capsized boaters from river after Canada Day celebrations

Photo: Chris Carlson Chris Carlson and Ben Carlson, 16, say they rescued two capsized boaters from the Thompson River on Canada Day.

A Kamloops man says he and his son pulled capsized boaters from the Thompson River on Canada Day, saving the boaters from a potentially “deadly” section of the river.

Chris Carlson said he kayaked up the river with his son Ben, 16, to watch the Canada Day fireworks. On their return, he said, they came across a small capsized boat near the Sandbar Grill at about 10:30 p.m.

“We’re right by the Sandbar Grill and they had live music going — so it's very loud. And it looks to me like there are these people are swimming in the water, which could happen, but it's very dark,” he said.

“And then it became clear that their boat was not there, and it had been flipped over. So they started yelling for help.”

Carlson said he and his son quickly paddled over, where they found two men clinging to the capsized boat. One man said he couldn’t swim and the other told the kayakers a cord was wrapped around his foot and he couldn’t get loose.

Carlson said a third boater already made it to shore by the time he and his son reached the boat.

According to Carlson, the kayakers quickly retrieved a life jacket that had drifted from the boat and gave it to the man who couldn’t swim as the second man freed his foot from the cord.

Carlson said his son grabbed hold of a floating metal canister attached to the boat as Carlson pulled them all ashore after they had drifted further down the river.

“My son held on to the gas canister and my kayak, and then I just paddled as hard as I could out of there,” said Carlson.

“It felt like it took forever but we eventually made it to shore, and then they were safe.”

Worried about the river’s rough conditions, Carlson said he and his son quickly left once they made sure the two boaters were safe on dry land.

“I really just wanted to get him home safe because it was windy out — it was rough conditions, it was dark. So we just kind of made sure they were safe and then got out of there,” Carlson said.

“We just said, 'Goodnight, glad you guys are safe,' and then we went on home.”

Carlson said he believes it was a combination of being unsafe and being unaware of the conditions that caused the incident.

“Well, they weren’t wearing life jackets, which was incredibly dangerous. So they should definitely be doing that,” he said.

“I think what happened was there was so many power boats coming back in to McArthur park that they caused such a wake that it just tipped their boat right over.”

Carlson has been kayaking in the area for three years and said he is well-versed in the dangers of straying too far from shore.

“I know where they were — was pretty deadly area," he said. "Like if their boat had got sucked down, they would have been in serious trouble."

Carlson said he was “very proud” of his son for staying cool under pressure and working as a team to save the boaters’ lives.

“It’ll be a Canada Day we’ll never forget,” Carlson said.

"It was pretty nuts. ... Honestly, I think we probably saved their lives. They were so lucky it was me and my son. We were the last boats behind them."

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed Kamloops Mounties received multiple reports of a capsized boat on the Thompson River shortly before midnight.

Clark said three occupants managed to swim ashore after their eight-foot boat began to take on water. He said police were not aware of any help from kayakers.

Mounties received multiple calls about the incident, Clark said.

Castanet attempted to contact Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the rescue but there was no reply.