Clear sunny skies and temperature over 30 C forecast for coming week

Madison Reeve

Sunny skies and temperatures above 30 C are forecast for Kamloops over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Hot summer weather and clear skies can be expected, with fast-moving winds gusting through the region early in the week.

Monday morning will see 20 km/h wind becoming west, gusting up to speeds of 40 km/h. Temperatures will see a high of 29 C and sunny skies throughout the day. Monday night will see clear skies as temperatures dip to a low of 16 C.

Sunny skies will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures peaking at a daytime high 31 C. Temperatures will dip to a low of 16 C overnight as skies remain clear.

More sun is predicted for Wednesday, with temperatures continuing to increase incrementally with a high of 33 C. Clear skies are expected overnight, with a low of 16 C.

Thursday will once again see sunny weather throughout the day, accompanied by a high of 34 C and a 16 C low overnight.

Friday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week, with a high of 36 C — more than 8 C above seasonal averages. Cloudy periods can be expected overnight and a low of 17 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast over the weekend with temperatures peaking as high as 35 C.