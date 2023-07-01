city
Saturday, Jul 1
Happy Canada Day!
214190
Kamloops  

Canada Day fireworks will go ahead if winds don't pick up, fire chief says

Fireworks still a go: KFR

Story: 434868

Canada Day fireworks at Riverside Park are still a go as of 7:30 p.m., but the city’s fire chief says that could change if winds pick up.

A fireworks display is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m. across from Riverside Park, but Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc told Castanet conditions are being watched closely.

“At this point yes, but we and the technician are monitoring the wind,” he said.

Winds nearing 40 km/h and gusting above 50 km/h were recorded at Kamloops Airport on Saturday evening.

Private fireworks and campfires remain banned in the city.

Kelowna cancelled its Canada Day fireworks due to dangerous conditions, including high winds. A wildfire on Knox Mountain on Saturday put a large plume of smoke in the air above downtown Kelowna and forced some properties to be evacuated.

This story will be updated if the Riverside Park fireworks display is cancelled.

