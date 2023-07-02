Wildfire west of Chase being held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A new fire was reported Saturday evening near Neskonlith Lake.

UPDATE 6:15 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard says the fire near Loakin Creek is being held.

it was listed at 0.15 hectares. It is believed to have been human caused.

ORIGINAL 6:39 p.m.

A new wildfire has been reported southwest of Chase near Neskonlith Lake, and in the territory of the Neskonlith (Sk’etsin) Indian Band.

The BC Wildfire Service website says the fire broke out in the vicinity of Loakin Creek.

The fire was first reported at 5:39 p.m. It was listed as out of control.

Wind gusts near 50 km/h were recorded at Kamloops Airport Saturday evening.