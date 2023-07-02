218233
217783
Kamloops  

Wildfire west of Chase being held

Wildfire west of Chase held

Contributed - | Story: 434863

UPDATE 6:15 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard says the fire near Loakin Creek is being held.

it was listed at 0.15 hectares. It is believed to have been human caused.

ORIGINAL 6:39 p.m.

A new wildfire has been reported southwest of Chase near Neskonlith Lake, and in the territory of the Neskonlith (Sk’etsin) Indian Band.

The BC Wildfire Service website says the fire broke out in the vicinity of Loakin Creek.

The fire was first reported at 5:39 p.m. It was listed as out of control.

Wind gusts near 50 km/h were recorded at Kamloops Airport Saturday evening.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

215743