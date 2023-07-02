Kamloops residents gather at Riverside Park for Canada Day

Crowds of people headed to Riverside Park to take in Canada Day festivities, which were back in full force for the first time in years.

After starting out the day with the Lions Club’s pancake breakfast, the event kicked off with a flag parade, drum performance, the singing of O Canada — in Secwepemc, English and French — and speeches from the region’s elected officials.

“Happy Canada Day everybody,” said Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, addressing the crowd gathered at the Rotary Bandshell to see the opening remarks.

“I don’t think we realize what a beautiful country we live in sometimes.”

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir acknowledged the deep impacts colonialism and residential schools have had for Indigenous people, saying the atrocities and injustices are part of our “true collective history.”

“But today, that knowledge and education will also pave the way for us to write a future that truly reflects what we want for our children, and all of our future generations,” Casimir said.

“We want them to be proud of the history that we are all going to be making — one that is non-colonial, that is also free of racial discrimination.”

Organizer Ray Dhaliwal, president of the Kamloops Multicultural Society, said the 48th annual Canada Day festivities were “all about inclusivity.”

Dhaliwal estimated about 20,000 people visited the park for the event, which included cultural and musical performances and several food vendors.

He said he was looking forward to showcasing some of the musical talent at the Canada Day event stages.

“We have some great entertainers,” Dhaliwal said, noting most of the acts were local.

“The only few that are not local are students from TRU. We’ve got them to come to Canada, and we've thrown them right into the biggest celebration Canada has, and to show them what we're all about — and hopefully they will make Canada their home,” Dhaliwal said.

He said he hopes visitors to the Canada Day event are left with a sense of camaraderie.

People could be seen enjoying the festivities, picnicking under trees, walking Rivers Trail and playing at Riverside’s new playground and splash park.

“We're touring around and looking at all the amazing art that such creative people produce, it’s amazing, just so much diversity,” said one attendee.

“And then of course you get by that and you get the food trucks — and you got a great selection of food. The biggest decision is which one we’re going to try today.”

Several people said on Canada Day, they were thankful to be living and travelling in such a beautiful place.

“I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” one person said.