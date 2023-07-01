BC Wildfire Service reports human-caused wildfire near Scuitto Lake is being held

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service website now lists the small fire near Scuitto Lake as being held.

it is still listed at an estimated size of 0.15 hectares.

ORIGINAL 16:55 p.m.

There is a report of a wildfire south east of Kamloops.

According to the BC Wildfire website, the fire was discovered just before 2 p.m. today.

It is believed to be human caused and is burning at .15 hectares near Scuitto Lake.

No other information is currently available.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information.