BC EHS took two to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 in Cherry Creek

Photo: Castanet

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 1 in Cherry Creek on Friday night.

BC Emergency Health Services said in a statement first responders received a call about the collision at 9:30 p.m. on June 30.

According to BC EHS, three ambulances and one supervisor were sent to the crash, which happened west of Kamloops on the Trans-Canada Highway at Greenstone Road.

“Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital,” the statement said.

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed overnight as a result of the crash.