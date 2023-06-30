KFR reminding residents fireworks, campfires prohibited

Photo: Pixabay

With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, Kamloops Fire Rescue is reminding residents that fireworks and campfires are prohibited in the city.

In a news release, Ryan Cail, deputy fire chief, said vegetation in the area is “easily drought stressed, dry and primed to burn.”

“It is critical that residents understand the extreme risk of fire in our city during a time of the year when the weather is hot and our desert-like environment is susceptible,” he said.

“We know that one spark can have disastrous consequences.”

KFR said consumer fireworks can’t be used in the city without a permit, noting fireworks are dangerous if they are set off without adequate training or in unsafe conditions.

“It’s just not worth it to use consumer fireworks,” Cail said, adding the pyrotechnics can result in dangerous fires and serious injuries.

A $250 fine can be issued to people who are found to be using, storing or selling illegal fireworks without a valid notice of authorization from KFR.

According to KFR, a conditional permit allowing an official Canada Day fireworks display was issued by fire rescue officials, which prompted some concern from residents.

That permit was approved as it was issued to a trained, certified pyrotechnics display company with a known safety record. The show will take place at a specific, known location which allows KFR to monitor the area and respond immediately if needed.

However, KFR said private permits carry a significant risk, especially when requested by people with little to no training and with an unknown commitment to safety.

Cail also reminded residents campfires and cooking fires are banned, unless fuelled by propane or natural gas.

Anyone who sees a fire within city limits is urged to dial 911 to report it. Outside of city limits, people can call 911 or *5555 from a cell phone.

When reporting a fire, it’s important to provide information like the exact location and size of the fire, colour, density and volume of smoke, wind speed and direction.

Other key information includes any structures at risk, what type of vegetation is around the fire, and how the area can be accessed.