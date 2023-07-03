Months before mayor's committee changes, councillors sought fair process

Photo: Castanet Kamloops councillors at a special meeting held in March to discuss changes made to standing committees.

Kamloops councillors were discussing the importance of having an equitable application process if citizens were to be involved in new committees months before the mayor made unilateral, sweeping changes to standing committees.

According to emails obtained by Castanet Kamloops through a freedom of information request, council’s former executive assistant reached out to councillors in mid-January on behalf of Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, asking for feedback on the formation of select committees.

Select committees are appointed by council as a whole, and at least one member must be an elected council member.

Last fall, Hamer-Jackson said he wanted to establish select committees — which he initially referred to as task forces in his inaugural address — to make headway on a number of issues, including street crime, addiction recovery, public transit and recreation.

On Jan. 17, councillors were asked to provide their thoughts on the matter.

“On behalf of the mayor, I wanted to reach out and gather your thoughts on the formation of select committees, as well as any citizens you have identified that would be an asset to the select committees,” said the executive assistant’s email.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Coun. Nancy Bepple replied back, addressing the matter of identifying members of the public for select committees.

“I would reiterate that an impartial application process by which the affected committee reviews and accepts/rejects candidates is critical for equitable and balanced tables,” Neustaeter wrote.

“Individuals should not be unilaterally appointed to select committees, that would be poor governance, so I will not be putting names forward. As we understand the need, I will be encouraging those who I think could be productive additions to apply.”

Bepple noted in the past, community members were invited to put forward applications.

“There would be a communication plan to ensure people knew of the criteria. Individuals typically submitted a resume and often a cover letter and then individuals were voted on by council,” she wrote.

“I would prefer something similar to ensure a diverse representation from Kamloops rather than council putting forward names.”

Bepple also asked if the mayor could provide more information about his list of select committees.

“I welcome the mayor to put forward the list. It would be helpful to know if they would be reporting to standing committees or not,” she said.

Coun. Dale Bass also asked to receive more information about the focus of the proposed select committees.

By January, councillors had received appointments to serve on the five standing committees — including the civic operations, community relations and reconciliation, community and protective services, finance, and development and sustainability committees — groups which were only beginning to meet.

In his emailed reply, Coun. Kelly Hall noted the standing committees had only just been formed, and suggested when his committee met next, members could have a discussion about the need for having a select committee.

“I also understand that these select committees are formed from our standing committees with a purpose. [An] action plan, an objective and reports back to the standing committee,” he said.

While no new select committees were announced by Hamer-Jackson, in March it was found he had made changes to the city’s standing committees. These changes included removing some councillors, including Hall, from chair appointments and naming a number of citizens to serve instead.

Some of these members of the public had previous ties to Hamer-Jackson, including some who supported his election campaign. Hamer-Jackson has maintained he selected citizens based on their expertise.

With councillors citing a number of concerns, including the lack of a fair and equitable application process for citizens, council voted to pause these standing committees.

In the coming months, council is due to receive recommended bylaw changes addressing committee operations procedures and a fair process for appointing citizens, as well as a report on a new approach to employing committees for different areas of city business.