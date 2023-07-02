Downtown restaurant out $10,000, possibly more, after overnight burglary

Photo: Shamus McNamara This window at Twisted Steak on Lorne Street is boarded up following a burglary.

A popular downtown Kamloops restaurant could be out tens of thousands of dollars following a pair of break-ins in recent weeks.

Twisted Steak, 500 Lorne St., was most recently hit on Thursday night. Managing partner Shamus McNamara said he believes the same burglar is responsible for both break-ins.

McNamara said he caught the masked crook red-handed on June 17, stopping him as he tried to pilfer a stack of iPads used by the restaurant for point-of-sale and for its music system.

In that case, McNamara said he was able to recover all but one iPad. On Thursday night, the burglar got away with the other seven — as well as a number of bottles of booze from the restaurant’s bar and other items.

“Just in equipment, we’re out $10,000 or more,” McNamara told Castanet Kamloops.

“And it could cost us tens of thousands of lost revenue because of the inconvenience.”

Twisted Steak has a security system. McNamara said the alarm was tripped on June 17 — that’s how he caught the burglar in the act — but not on Thursday night.

“Somehow he managed to avoid the sensors, get up the back staircase and steal all our iPads without setting off the alarm,” he said.

“And the alarm was set, because my prepper had to turn it off when he got in this morning.”

McNamara said the cost of the burglaries will be tough for the small business to absorb.

“Obviously we’ve called the police and we’re contacting our insurance company,” he said.

“We’ve spent so much money just because of this — the alarm, getting the locks changed. Now we’ve got a guy coming down to the building today to give us an estimate on bars inside the windows. It’s not a great look for guests, but it is what it is.”

McNamara said he knows the frustration is shared by many businesses in the city.

“My worry is somebody’s going to kill somebody because we’re all in the same boat in the downtown core,” he said.

“People are frustrated. I mean, people get arrested, they go to jail and the court puts them back out on the streets like a day later. Somebody’s going to kill somebody, somebody’s going to beat someone to death, shoot somebody, stab somebody — it’s terrible right now.”

McNamara said it’s been a wakeup call for the business, which moved into the old train station in October.

“We considered it, but we didn’t think it would be to this level,” he said.

“We had an alarm system installed, we took those kind of precautions. We’re not idiots when it comes to that kind of stuff. But we did not think it was going to be this brazen — they just have no fear.”