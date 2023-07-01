Adult store owner reluctantly paints over sign labelled 'pornographic' by city

Photo: Courtney Minnabarriet This sign went up outside Adultz on Tranquille Road in March. It was partially painted over this week.

The owner of a North Kamloops adult store has reluctantly painted over “pornographic” text on a large sign on Tranquille Road after a complaint from a passerby and a visit from the city’s bylaw department.

The Adultz store, located at 253 Tranquille Rd., put up a sign in March inviting would-be customers to “cum inside.”

The sign prompted at least two complaints — one to the store and another to city hall.

Adultz employee Courtney Minnabarriet fielded the complaint that was made to the store.

“She said she had a complaint about the sign because it said ‘cum inside’ — spelled C-U-M,” she said.

“I asked if she was serious and she replied and said she was extremely serious and that it was gross and the community doesn’t need to see it.”

Minnabarriet said she pushed back and defended the sign.

“But she made a big fuss about it,” she said.

The complainant, who asked that her name not be published, told Castanet Kamloops she felt she had no choice but to let the store know how she felt.

“I drove by, I saw it and I did not like it,” she said. “With the intention of wanting to make the North Shore nicer, I phoned and made a complaint to them asking them to change it to something more family friendly.”

The woman said she did not complain to city hall — but someone did. Community services officers ended up paying Adultz a visit to discuss the suggestive sign.

“There was a call for service on this and the city did have some involvement,” said Will Beatty, the city’s acting community services manager.

“We worked with the business owner and we worked through a way of trying to gain voluntary compliance, and that was by way of notifying them of what the sign bylaw was, hopefully to get them in compliance.”

The City of Kamloops' sign bylaw outlaws any signage deemed to “bear or contain statements, words or pictures of an obscene, pornographic or immoral character.”

Adultz owner Cindy Lesosky said she was told by city staff that the sign was determined to be “pornographic.”

“We argued that with them,” she said.

“I would have liked to have fought the city more on it — I really would have. It’s pornographic? That’s very, very questionable. But they tell me it only takes one complaint.”

Lesosky said she stands by the sign.

“We’re an adult store,” she said. “There was no harm in what we had there. I don’t see any pornography in any way. It just said ‘cum inside.’”

The text on the sign was painted over on Monday. Lesosky said she decided to cover the text and “tidy up the sign a bit” to bring it into compliance with city bylaws.

Beatty said that’s the goal.

“We will work with businesses when it comes to voluntary compliance,” he said.

“There wasn’t any form of penalty or fee associated with this, and we come from a point of somebody not understanding the bylaws and then work to get that compliance.”