'Paws look to rebound against Kelowna after tough series in Portland

Photo: Ian Shaw MacLaren Tommy Green slides into second base during West Coast League action last week at Norbrock Stadium.

The Kamloops NorthPaws are looking to get back in the win column this weekend with three games against the Kelowna Falcons.

The ‘Paws (5-19) were swept by the Portland Pickles (12-6) in a three-game series that wrapped up Thursday in the Rose City.

The club fell 4-2 on Tuesday, 15-2 on Wednesday and and 5-2 on Thursday.

“We just can’t get over the top. Either the pitching goes bad or the hitting goes sour,” manager Keith Francis said after Thursday’s loss, which leaves the NorthPaws alone in the West Coast League basement.

“We will just keep battling. They are playing hard — I can’t complain with their efforts.”

The ‘Paws will play the Falcons (12-11) in Kelowna on Friday before the series shifts to McArthur Island for games on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is Canada Day at Norbrock Stadium and Sunday is Save On Foods Family Day.