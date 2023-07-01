New dates set after murder trial was scrapped following accused's arrest

Photo: Castanet

An accused killer who was arrested for alleged witness tampering moments before his murder trial was slated to begin will now stand trial next year.

Corey Harkness, 35, was arrested by deputy sheriffs at the Kamloops Law Courts on Feb. 7, about 20 minutes before his second-degree murder trial was to begin in B.C. Supreme Court.

Harkness is accused of shooting Brock Ledoux to death inside a home in Cache Creek on Jan. 14, 2019. He is also accused of trying to bribe a Crown witness earlier this year to change her tune.

He was on bail in the months leading up to the scheduled murder trial. One of the conditions of his bail required he have no contact with a number of Crown witnesses.

Harkness is alleged to have contacted one of those witnesses, Chelsea Prior, on Jan. 31. He is facing charges of attempting to obstruct justice and breaching a no-contact order.

The February murder trial was adjourned because Harkness’ lawyers fired him following his arrest.

Harkness’ month-long murder trial has been rescheduled to begin on March 11, 2024. He was originally going to stand trial in front of a jury, but has since changed that to judge-alone.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Harkness is still awaiting Crown disclosure on the obstruction and breach charges.

Harkness has been in jail since his arrest in February, though he has said he plans to seek bail.