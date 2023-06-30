Sandman Centre to be used as cooling centre if heat warning issued

Photo: Castanet The Sandman Centre concourse will again be used as a cooling centre this year if a heat warning is issued.

City of Kamloops staff are ready to open Sandman Centre concourse as a cooling centre in the event that forecasted temperatures are high enough to warrant an official heat warning.

As summer weather returns to Kamloops in full force, the city issued a news release outlining its heat alert response protocol and encouraging residents to keep an eye on their neighbours in the months ahead.

The City of Kamloops will activate its protocol when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a heat warning for Kamloops.

This happens when daytime highs are forecast to hit 35 C, and overnight lows aren’t expected to dip below 18 C for at least two days in a row.

“In the event that a heat warning has been issued, our wish is that residents can work together to ensure that family members, friends and neighbours have someone that will reach out to them to check in on their wellbeing,” said Natasha Hartson, the city’s community and emergency supports coordinator, in a statement.

When a heat warning is issued, the city will open the Sandman Centre concourse from noon to 8 p.m. daily, will promote neighbour health checks, and share alert messaging to the public.