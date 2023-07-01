Unusual number of power outages caused by birds pecking electrical poles, neighbours say

Photo: Colin Dacre

Witnesses say a number of recent power outages near Monte Lake have been caused by birds pecking at BC Hydro electrical poles, but the Crown corporation says it's business as usual.

BC Hydro said there have been three outages caused by birds in June on the Monte Lake and Chase substations that feed the Monte Lake community.

Heidi Steiner, a Monte Lake resident for the past six years and resident of the valley for 30 years, said the number of power outages caused by birds is unusual.

“It just seemed very odd," she said. "Just, you know, in this valley once or twice a year you hear some birds get zapped."

According to Steiner, there have been several instances of ravens and even a hawk found electrocuted near poles, with a neighbour witnessing a raven causing a power outage by pecking at the pole.

Lisa Skubovius, who lives in Barnhartvale and frequents the Monte Lake community, said “some sort of flashing light” is attracting the birds to the electrical poles.

“It does seem that something with these new poles is attracting the birds to come and peck at it and then get electrocuted,” she said.

Both Skubovius and Steiner said the bird-caused outages have been occurring on the new poles erected by BC Hydro following the 2021 White Rock Lake fire that devastated the community and destroyed most of its infrastructure.

But BC Hydro said it’s “hard” to categorize the occurrences as above or below average, because they’re natural occurrences.

“We know in the spring time there will be issues with nesting which can lead to outages, even with our measures taken to prevent or minimize it," the company said.

John Bayrak, director of sustainability for Vossloh North America, which operates a concrete plant near where some of the outages have occurred, said the occurrences are very common.

“It's the forest. You thought birds were smarter, but I guess not,” said Bayrack.

“One of the reasons why we have backup generators on our site is to accommodate for the power outages.”

BC Hydro said that there is no evidence that birds have been causing damage to poles or other assets.