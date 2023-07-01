North Thompson powerlifter earns four medals at 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin

Photo: Special Olympics Canada Ryan Kealey cheering on his teammates at the 2023 Special Olympics.

A Kamloops-area powerlifter brought home four medals from the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin, beating out international competition after eight years of training.

Ryan Kealey, a powerlifter from Clearwater, took home gold in bench press, and three silver medals in squat, deadlift and the two combined.

Kealey’s coach, Jordan Sernaggia, said Kealey has been training for powerlifting for eight years, training for two hours twice a week for the first seven years.

In the year leading up to the Special Olympics world championship, the pair began training three times a week after they discovered Kealey had qualified.

“His goal has always been to be the best version of himself and to show others that they can do it, too,” said Sernaggia.

“He's quite inspirational.”

Sernaggia said it was “pretty surreal” seeing Kealey compete on the world stage.

The competition cycle was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Kealey missing both provincials and nationals.

Sernaggia said he and the coaching staff gathered together at 1 a.m. in B.C. to watch Kealey compete live.

“There were a lot of variables at play — different timezone, different housing, different culture and cuisine,” said Sernaggia.

“The fact that he was able to travel across the world and compete with a bunch of strangers in a completely new environment was amazing to see.”

TSN shared a video of Kealey's gold-winning 298 lbs bench press on Instagram

Sernaggia said the coaching staff was proud to see Kealey achieve so much.

Kealey will start training again in another two weeks once he’s has had a chance to rest.

“We start again preparing for regionals next year and the start of the next four-year cycle,” Sernaggia said.

Fellow Kamloops athletes Tyra Flukinger and Taralyn Kalalest also brought home silver medals with the Special Olympics Team Canada 2023 women’s basketball team.