Fishermen who went missing on Stump Lake found dead: police

Photo: RCMP

Two fishermen who went missing last week on Stump Lake have been found dead, police say.

On June 19, two fishermen from the Lower Mainland went missing while out on Stump Lake. Search and rescue crews found debris belonging to the fishermen on June 21.

An RCMP underwater recovery team located the bodies and the anglers' boat on Wednesday, Mounties said. The BC Coroner Service is now conducting the investigation.

"Our hearts go out to the families that are grieving after this tragedy," Merritt RCMP Sgt. Joshua Roda said in a news release.

"We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during the search."

Stump Lake is located about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops on Highway 5A.