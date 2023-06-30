Kamloops council approves mayor's trip to Nova Scotia for Indigenous games announcement

Photo: Facebook/Team BC NAIG

A delegation involving the City of Kamloops and led by Tk’emlups will be returning to Nova Scotia to hear which city has won the bid to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games.

During a meeting on Tuesday, council members voted 9-0 to in favour of sending Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson or an appointed delegate on the trip, which will happen on or around July 21.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the City of Kamloops are competing against Calgary to host the games.

A local delegation, which included Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Bill Sarai, travelled to Nova Scotia in May to present a final pitch to the NAIG host selection committee.

Casimir said they gave Calgary “a huge run for their money.”

“We put in our hearts, our soul, our spirits and our passion for the importance of bringing the North American Indigenous Games here to the Tournament Capital of Canada,” she said.

If the bid is successful, 6,000 athletes, coaches, team staff and cultural performers from more than 750 Indigenous nations will visit the region for eight days of competition in the summer of 2027. It would be the largest sporting event held in Tournament Capital history.

The 2027 host is expected to be announced during the closing ceremonies of this year’s games in Halifax.