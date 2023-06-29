Kamloops police looking for woman reported missing, also wanted on arrest warrants

Photo: RCMP Have you seen Ashley Pruden? Police are looking for the 32-year-old, recently reported missing in Williams Lake.

Mounties are hoping the public can help them find a missing 32-year-old woman believed to be in Kamloops, who is also wanted on arrest warrants.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Ashley Pruden was last seen in Williams Lake on June 10.

“Information obtained during the investigation suggests she may now be in Kamloops,” Evelyn said.

“Ashley is also wanted on arrest warrants and may be avoiding police.”

Pruden is described as standing five-foot-five, weighing 160 pounds with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She has a skull tattoo on her right hand.

Anyone who has information on Pruden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.