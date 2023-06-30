Lytton preparing to rebuild two years after fire, with work beginning next week

Photo: The Canadian Press

Two years after the Village of Lytton was destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire, reconstruction work could be underway in a few months.

The Lytton Creek wildfire tore through the village on June 30, 2021, hot on the heels of consecutive days of record-setting temperatures. Two people died and an estimated 90 per cent of the village was destroyed.

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor said some properties have recently been cleared for backfilling work to begin next week, meaning construction of new properties would follow in the not-too-distant future.

“It could be a July-August project — saying that it's not the entire town, it's a section of the town that's ready to go,” she told Castanet.

“So the backfilling will happen, and then the soil will be compacted and then it has to have a geotech to make sure that the compacting is done properly.”

Property owners will be able to build on their property once the work is complete, with some owners already lining-up builders in anticipation.

Some properties are waiting for archaeological and soil remediation work to be completed before backfilling is approved.

O’Connor said that she believes it “shouldn’t be long” before the remaining properties receive approval for the work.

“I’m not blind enough to think there won't be hiccups that we're going to encounter, but I'm confident,”

GRIM ANNIVERSARY TO BE MARKED

To mark the two-year anniversary of the devastating blaze, an event will be held Friday at the community’s Parish Hall, one of the buildings in the area that survived the fire and has just been reconnected to hydro.

The event will include a multi-faith blessing of the village and symbolic backfilling that people can participate in, followed by a lunch in the Parish Hall with air-conditioning — thanks to the newly acquired electricity.

“We really hope that it becomes a day not only to remember the lives that were lost and the people that came out to help on that fateful day, that disastrous day, but also an anniversary of moving towards rebuild,” O’Connor said.

The community has had a series of positive updates, including the hiring of recovery manager who’s made “a world of difference” and the reopening of sidewalks along highway 12 through the village.

O’Connor said that she heard Thursday morning that the village is also now one step closer to opening a village office.

“We're hearing from people that they're just a lot more hopeful,” she said.