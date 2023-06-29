Kamloops councillor apologizes for incorrectly accusing mayor of making fart joke

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops city councillor has publicly apologized to Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson after falsely accusing him of making a fart joke during a recent Canadian Home Builders Association dinner event.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he made a mistake during Tuesday’s council meeting when he incorrectly attributed a comment he heard about passing gas to Hamer-Jackson, calling the mayor out for what he said was embarrassing behaviour.

Karpuk said after the council meeting, someone from CHBA reached out to tell him someone else made the joke, prompting the councillor to contact reporters to set the record straight.

"I am publicly apologizing for my comments to implicate the mayor, and hoping that we can move forward from this, and apologizing for any harm that may have come for the mayor and his reputation from my implication that he was the one that had made the fart joke,” he said.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Hamer-Jackson maintained Karpuk's interpretation of what happened that night was "dead wrong." The mayor told Castanet Kamloops after the meeting he planned to follow up with others who were at the event for clarification.

After hearing the mayor didn't actually make this joke, Karpuk said he also sent an apology to Hamer-Jackson directly.

Karpuk said his comments about the event came after hearing the mayor make remarks about city staff that some councillors felt were derogatory, which was likely what "tripped [him] over the edge."

“I probably should have just stepped back and left — but the stress at city hall is starting to get to some of us, and I guess I’m now one of those people,” he said.