One Boardshop moving into long-vacant Milestones location in Aberdeen

Photo: Mya Toews The old Milestones location, 1395 Hillside Dr., which is being renovated into the new One Boardshop location.

A long-vacant building in a popular Kamloops commercial district is about to get a new tenant.

One Boardshop is moving into the former Milestones location in Aberdeen Village Centre, 1395 Hillside Dr.

One Boardshop is an Okanagan skateboard, snowboard and wakeboard franchise that first opened its doors in Kamloops on May 22, 2021.

The store will fill a building that has been vacant for four years.

One Boardshop store used to reside in the Columbia Square mall, but was recently forced to evict when the mall decided to lease the building to another company.

The store is temporarily downtown at 444 Seymour St., in the same building as the Big Little Science Centre. It was recently forced to move out of Columbia Square on Notre Dame Drive.

CC Menard, the store's general manager, told Castanet Kamloops the plan is to be in the new Aberdeen location sometime this fall.

“We didn't want to leave the community for four months while we renovated our new spot — we really wanted to stay in Kamloops. Our owner tried extremely hard to find a temporary spot so that we didn't have to leave," she said.

“We're really happy to be in downtown Kamloops, and we're happy to be able to stay and provide all sorts of fun stuff for the community for the summer."