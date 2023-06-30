TNRD launches survey to gather information from residents on accessibility

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is inviting residents to provide feedback about accessibility at the regional district’s facilities.

In a news release, the TNRD announced a short survey is open until Sept. 1 to collect feedback on its facilities and online platforms that belong to the regional district.

The survey is launched as the regional district moves to develop an accessibility plan, identifying any barriers to inclusion experienced by citizens or staff.

An advisory committee, which includes eight members of the public, has also been launched to give the TNRD guidance and feedback for drafting its accessibility plan — now a requirement under B.C. legislation.

Merlin Blackwell, Clearwater mayor, TNRD director and chair of the district’s newly struck committee, said the group is a good way to get feedback from those who can “share their lived experiences of navigating a world that isn’t always easy to access.”

Blackwell said they look forward to a strong response to the survey from the general public.

The survey can be accessed through the TNRD website, where members of the public can also download a printable version. Residents can also contact the TNRD by emailing [email protected] if they need an alternate way to participate.