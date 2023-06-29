NorthPaws host special Canada Day festivities this weekend

Photo: Kamloops Northpaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are inviting Tournament Capital residents to celebrate Canada Day this weekend at the ballpark.

The 'Paws will host the Kelowna Falcons for a two-game series with games on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be multiple events for the holiday weekend.

The Kanteen food truck will have Canadian food dish specials and music by Canadian artists will be playing. There will also be a Canadian themed contest with baseball trivia, a bouncy castle, face painting and an appearance from the Dance Gallery.

The game on Canada Day will start at 6:35 p.m. Sunday's game will get underway at 2:05 p.m.

On Sunday, the day will be themed Save On Foods Family Day, complete with a Save On Foods tent, a watermelon eating contest, a parent and child three-legged race, a push-up competition and another bouncy castle.

Tickets can be purchased online.