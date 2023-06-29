City of Kamloops reminds residents property taxes due on July 4

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is reminding residents they have until next week Tuesday to pay their property taxes.

In a statement, the city said taxes are due on July 4. A 10 per cent penalty for late payment is applied as of July 5.

“City hall will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in order to accommodate in-person tax payment,” the statement said.

“City hall is closed over the long weekend but will be open again with extended hours on the tax due date of Tuesday, July 4.”

Residents can pay property taxes online with Visa or Mastercard, through online banking or through a drop box set up by the city.

According to the city, residents can also pay in person at the Tournament Capital Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Home owner grants are also due on July 4 and must be applied for through the provincial government.

More information about property taxes and home owner grants can be found on the City of Kamloops website.