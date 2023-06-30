City of Kamloops manager receives leadership award for furthering reconciliation

Photo: City of Kamloops Tammy Robertson pictured with city CAO David Trawin. Robertson has won an award for her dedication to truth and reconciliation, and her work to foster relationships with TteS.

A City of Kamloops manager has been awarded for her dedication to further reconciliation.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Tammy Robertson, Indigenous and external relations manager, received a standing ovation from staff and council members after CAO David Trawin announced Robertson had received this recognition.

“I think she's well deserving of the award,” Trawin said.

Robertson has been honoured with the Local Government Management Association of B.C.’s professional service award in leadership.

The award was presented earlier in June at an LGMA conference.

“Tammy demonstrates the power of working together towards truth and reconciliation,” Trawin said, reading aloud from a statement given at the award presentation.

“Her nominator is truly humbled to be part of a team that experiences firsthand the outstanding results of authentic initiatives that enhance awareness of the rights, history and culture of the Secwepemc people, as well as seeking numerous opportunities to enhance the relationship between the city, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, and local Indigenous groups.”

Trawin said Robertson has been “instrumental” in collaborating with Tk'emlups on several initiatives over the years, noting the relationship between the city and the band has been upheld by representatives at the regional, provincial and national levels as an example for others.

In a statement, Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said Tk'emlups was pleased to learn about Robertson's award.

"She is integral to the relationship that we have with the City of Kamloops and we extend our congratulations to her on this recognition and well-deserved award," Casimir said.