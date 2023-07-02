BC SPCA's Tail Gate Series to raise funds for homeless animals

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA's Kamloops chapter is welcoming the return of its Tail Gate Series, a series of outdoor events hosted at local wineries.

Each event will have live music, wine and drinks, charcuterie and vegan boxes and will raise funds towards sheltering homeless animals, conducting cruelty investigations and creating a more humane community.

The series will take place on July 13 at Privato Winery, on July 26 at the Stir and on August 17 at Monte Creek Winery, with entertainment provided by Dave Coalmine, Madison Olds and Jeremy Kneeshaw respectively.

All three events will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $95 each, and includes admission for two people, one bottle of wine at Privato or Monte Creek, or alternatively 4 drink tickets at The Stir, and one charcuterie vegan box made by Xpress Chef.

Tickets can be purchased online.