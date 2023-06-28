Environment Canada upgrades storm watch to severe thunderstorm warning for Nicola region

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 4:49 p.m.

A storm watch issued for the Nicola region has been upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain,” the agency said in a statement.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

ORIGINAL: 4:37 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Nicola region.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The Nicola region encompasses the community of Tulameen in the south to Lac Le Jeune in the north, including the City of Merritt.

The thunderstorm watch was issued on Wednesday afternoon.