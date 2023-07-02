Kamloops athlete preps for Ironman world championship after Idaho win

Photo: Jeff Sales L-R: Kamloops Athletes Toby Barber, Vince Cavaliere and Jeff Sales at the Coeur d'Alene Ironman.

A Kamloops local won first place in his division at the Coeur d’Alene Ironman in Idaho, finishing the 225-kilometre-plus race in a little more than 10 hours.

Jeff Sales won gold in the men’s 45 to 49 division, with his completion time putting him 33rd among men and 43rd overall at the event last weekend.

The Coeur d’Alene Ironman sees participants complete a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre bike loop and a 42-kilometre run to the finish line.

“It was just hard — honestly, it was really hard,” Sales told Castanet Kamloops.

He said everything was going to plan when he suddenly had to make an emergency pit stop halfway through the final run, which cost him his first place lead.

Sales quickly resumed the race and managed to get within a second of the leader with a mile to go.

“I was just trying to hang on there and push and hope that the other guy maybe had some problems,” he said.

“I ended up finishing 21 seconds ahead of the second place guy on a 10-hour day — so it’s pretty tight.”

The runner up turned out to be Bob Maudie, a former Kamloops Blazers centreman from Cranbrook.

“That was really neat to meet him and have a Kamloops connection,” Sales said.

Sales said he felt “huge pride” for his training partners and fellow Kamloops athletes Danielle Fauteux, who finished seventh in the female professional division and 27th overall, Vince Cavaliere, who finished third in the 55 to 59 men’s division, and Toby Barber, who finished sixth in the 50 to 54 men’s division.

Sales said he trained six days a week with coach Maurice Maher, who runs Multisport Solutions in Kamloops and also coaches Fauteux and Barber.

“He built us a plan basically one month at a time and every week looks similar to the one before, but just a little bit bigger,” said Sales.

“Then we have a little bit of a what we call a taper going into the race so it reduces the volume and kind of allows us to absorb our training and be rested.”

Sales said Maher had a huge influence on all the Kamloops athletes who participated in the Ironman.

“Definitely want to give him kudos and props for all the hard work he does for us,” he said.

Sales has been participating in ironman events since 2016, finding the podium for Ironman Canada in Penticton last year, which qualified him for the world championship in Nice, France.

“This race actually was also a qualifying race for the same event, so I let my slot from this race roll down to somebody else who hadn't qualified yet,” said Sales.

Sales will be participating in the Ironman world championship in Nice on Sept. 10.