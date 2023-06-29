Kamloops mayor accused of throwing council 'under the bus'

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops councillor says Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson threw fellow council members “under the bus again” by not explaining to attendees of a community safety forum why councillors weren’t in attendance.

The forum, held at TRU and headlined by Aaron Gunn, a polarizing producer and director behind the YouTube film Canada is Dying, was held on June 21 — which was National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he joined a number of other council members at an event held at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc powwow arbour that day and wasn’t able to attend the forum.

Sarai said he would have gone had there not been a scheduling conflict. He said he wished Hamer-Jackson communicated the reason for council's absence to organizers and attendees.

“The appropriate thing to do — what I would have done if I was going — I would have acknowledged that I'm here, my colleagues are busy at another event that is very important, that was accepted prior to this event,” Sarai said.

“'I apologize they couldn't make it, but I'm here on their behalf. And I will take back what I learned from here.'”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, one of the organizers of the community safety forum spoke out during the public inquiries portion of the agenda and provided an overview of the event.

He thanked Hamer-Jackson for attending, noting he was “sad” to see empty seats instead of other council members.

“I wasn't mad at you guys. I wasn't angry. I wasn't saying how do we get you guys to come next time — but I was sad,” the organizer said, adding he hopes the city can put together its own town hall.

Sarai responded, saying he wished the mayor told forum attendees where council members were.

“Having heard you say a couple of times that you wish we were there, you saw empty seats — we wished that it would have been acknowledged that most of us were at National Indigenous Peoples Day at TteS, that to me is a very important event,” Sarai said, noting this had been a priority for him.

“I would welcome to go to a town hall meeting, we are going to do one, but to single us out that we weren't there — in my case, if I was there, and my colleagues weren't there, and I knew where they were, I would have let you know that regrettably they're at a different function, sorry they couldn't be here.”

Hamer-Jackson interjected, saying he went to both events, attending Tk'emlups earlier in the afternoon. Some members of the public present in the gallery applauded his statement.

“I don’t want to get into it, but at the time that representatives of the city were needed on the stage, the mayor was not there — three councillors had to step in, in his place," Sarai responded.

"And that was disrespectful to TteS members."

Hamer-Jackson said he was at the event for an hour and talked with Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and others he knew from the community.

“I wasn’t on the stage, I’m not a stage guy, I’m not a performance kind of guy, but I talked to Kukpi7 Casimir, she was fine,” Hamer-Jackson said, noting he also told Coun. Kelly Hall at the event that he wouldn’t be able to speak.

“The mayor could have just said that we were at a different function, that’s all he had to say,” Sarai said to the forum organizer, before turning to Hamer-Jackson to add, “you threw us under the bus again.”

Sarai told Castanet Kamloops Hamer-Jackson left the Tk'emlups event before speeches commenced, leaving councillors to make a last-minute decision about who would speak in the mayor’s absence.

“I spoke on behalf of the city. That's something the mayor should be doing and if he’s not doing it, you can’t at the last minute, at 4:00, say, ‘Hey I’ve got to go, you guys say something for me.’ That’s not teamwork,” Sarai said.

“If you have an inkling that you might not make it, sometime throughout the day, just give someone a heads up.”

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he was at the Tk'emlups event early and was there for over an hour.

“I talked to [Kukpi7 Casimir] about it," he said.

"So I was there. I just didn't get on the camera or behind the microphone. … I had a comment of somebody saying ‘lack of respect’ — well sorry, that’s not me."