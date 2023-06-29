Kamloops Latin music night event slated to run this weekend

Photo: Straight 8 Barbers

A Latin Night party this weekend will feature a DJ as well as food and drink specials.

On Sunday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Latin music will fill Maurya's Restaurant, 165 Victoria St. There will also be a free salsa dance lesson at 8:15 p.m. for those who do not know the steps.

Music will include salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia and reggaeton.

DJ Camaleon is a latin DJ from Calgary and he will be hosting the night.

The event, put on by Straight 8 Barbers, is for those 19 years old and up, and there will be a $10 cover charge at the door.

Barber Fava, one of the event's organizers, said the night is going to be a "casual, fun evening."