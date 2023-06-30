Merritt Elvis Festival to feature tribute artists and special guest

Photo: The Canadian Bluemoon Elvis Festival Elvis Tribute Artist Matt Cage will perform on Friday, July 14.

The ninth-annual Canadian Bluemoon Elvis Festival will start rocking mid-july in Merritt, with tribute artists, special guests and camping spots to honour the King of Rock and Roll.

The event will take place at the rodeo grounds at 499 Lindley Creek Rd., and will see bands Cadillac Kings and Uptown Horns backing each headliner’s performance.

Festivities will begin at about 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14, with a meet and greet followed by a show with headliners Matt Cage and Eli Williams.

Saturday will begin at 9 a.m. and will see performances by Elvis tribute artists throughout the day, followed by a performance by Bruno Nesci beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, the final day of the event, will include a gospel show by the tribute artists at 9 a.m., a Q&A with Charles Stone, a tour producer that worked with Elvis Presley, and Michelle Reid’s tribute to Shania Twain from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Elaine Martelli, an organizer of the event, said on-site camping is still available for those in attendance.

“There is camping on site. We have a limited amount of ones with power left, but there is lots of camping spots. So people can camp for three nights,” she said.

Martelli said the event is meant to be more laid back than the Penticton Elvis Festival, without the tribute artists having to compete against each other.

“It’s just for people to get out and enjoy themselves. It's a family event, and children 12 and under are free,” she said.

The festival is a charity event, with proceeds going to the BC Wounded Warriors and First Responders Foundation.

“Elvis was very generous as far as charities, in that he was very into that. So that was the reason we wanted to do it as a charity event, and give back that way — pay tribute to his memory,” said Martelli.

More information and tickets are available online.