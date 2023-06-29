Kamloops elementary students build devices to help disabled young classmate see

Photo: Jenny Mairer Grade 6 and 7 students from KSA showing Makenna Marier their magnification contraptions to help her see the screen.

Students at a Kamloops elementary school went "above and beyond" to build magnification devices for a young classmate with a visual disability.

Last week, grade 6 and 7 students at Kamloops School of the Arts presented their contraptions to a Grade 2 student named Makenna Marier, who has a visual impairment.

Makenna said she was floored by the gesture.

“I was so happy with it," she told Castanet Kamloops. "It was just so great."

Makenna suffered a stroke shortly after being born, which caused brain bleeding and impacted her vision. Since she was a baby, Makenna has undergone 18 brain surgeries, and doctors often told Jenny she may never be able to walk or talk.

Despite that dire prognosis, seven-year-old Makenna is now finishing her Grade 2 year at KSA.

To help with her visual limitations, teachers have often had to hold a magnification sheet up to computer screens so she could see the screen properly.

Teacher Dennis Staginnus took note and came up with a project for his grade 6 and 7 students to help Makenna.

Staginnus directed students in his applied design class to create magnification contraptions that would hold up the magnification screen for Makenna. He also found out that her favourite colour was rainbow and her favourite cartoon character was Pluto, so the students incorporated those elements into their designs, as well.

“[The students] just loved it," Staginnus said. "It became more than just an assignment — it became something more to them."

Twenty-two students participated in the assignment, producing 11 contraptions for Makenna to use in the computer lab and also on the Chromebooks the school provides for students.

Jen Coates, Makenna’s Grade 2 teacher, said she was surprised by Staginnus’ class project and very excited for Makenna.

“It was pretty remarkable how this KSA community comes together for these kids," she said.

"They just put so much love and effort into everything that they do."

Jenny Marier, Makenna's mom, said she was completely surprised by the project. She was only told a week before, despite the fact that the work had been ongoing for months.

“As a mom with a special needs daughter, you worry so much [when] sending them to school and what others think of them because she is a bit different," she said.

"She's beating the odds and she's so personable and better than we could have imagined."

Jenny and the teachers decided to surprise Makenna on the day of the presentations, and Jenny said Makenna was in awe of what the older students did for her.

“She was super, super excited about it and almost emotional about it. She [said], ‘I can't believe they did that for me,'" Jenny said.

“They've just completely accepted her and gone above and beyond. It's so inclusive and they decorated everything and then the teacher took mechanics for all the different stations to try all the different ones to see which one to help the most."