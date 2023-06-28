Kamloops Mounties search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Photo: RCMP Zachariah Desmond Dubois

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Zachariah Desmond Dubois, 45, is wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large, police said in a news release.

Dubois is described as standing six feet snd weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and two distinct tattoos — skulls and a rose on his upper right arm and a cross on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Dubois’ whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.