IH issues drug alert in Kamloops citing 'very high risk of overdose'

The health authority said a drug sold as "down" contains a high concentration of fentanyl and benzodiazepine. Those using have a “very high risk of overdose,” and a high risk of a fatal overdose.

“Overdose may not respond to naloxone,” said a statement from IH.

“Smoking is not safer than injecting.”

The health authority said people should consider using with others around or at an overdose prevention site, and should find drug checking locations.

“Start with a small amount and space out your doses,” IH said.

The alert will remain in effect until July 5.