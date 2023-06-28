Fairbairn to step down as TRU president in 2025, university announces

Photo: TRU President Dr. Brett Fairbairn

Brett Fairbairn will retire from his role as president of Thompson Rivers University in 2025, the university announced on Wednesday.

TRU board chair Marilyn McLean said the board was looking to keep the president longer, but Fairbairn and his wife expressed a desire to retire and pursue personal interests and passions.

Fairbairn's time at the helm of TRU has not been without controversy. He is being sued by the university's former human resources boss — one of a number of lawsuits filed in the wake of a high-profile investigation into allegations of serious workplace misconduct on the part of two senior administrators.

“TRU holds a special place in my heart, especially because I was made to feel welcome right from the start almost five years ago. I am honoured to be given the opportunity by the board of governors to continue to serve as president,” Fairbairn said in a news release.

“Working together with our dedicated staff, faculty, students, and various other stakeholders, I look forward to enhancing TRU’s role as an institution of excellence."

In making its decision, the board conducted a review, taking into consideration extensive feedback from internal and external audiences, and those who work closely with the president.

McLean said the board believes Fairbairn has the “strength and skills” to achieve the university’s strategic goals, and is the “best person to lead TRU forward.”

“At TRU, Dr. Fairbairn’s extensive knowledge and expertise resulted in the hiring of TRU’s first vice-president of research. Furthermore, his dedication to research is one of the driving forces behind TRU becoming a world leader and a thought and subject matter expert in wildfire research,” said McLean.

“His focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) and anti-racism has resulted in the first EDI specialist being hired at TRU. Furthermore, under Dr. Fairbairn’s leadership, TRU has authentically and credibly focused on reconciliation, and on developing substantive and accountable programs with our Indigenous partners.”

The board cited Fairbairn’s leadership during the pandemic, his focus on people and programs of study, maintaining and enhancing TRU’s research and innovation and commitment to maintaining a wider community as reasons for his reappointment.

The board also mentioned Fairbairn's Envision project, which saw wide consultations with faculty, staff, students, community partners and stakeholders to redevelop the university’s values, vision and mission statement in the president's first year.

Fairbairn was hired by TRU in 2018.