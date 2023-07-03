Walk for Alzhimer’s raises more than $43K for stigma reduction, family supports, research

Photo: Kamloops IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's

Kamloops has raised more than $43,000 at this year’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s — money that will help those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The walk took place on May 28 and, according to organizers, had an “incredible show of support for fellow community members facing the disease.”

Despite the success of the event, organizers have only met about half of their fundraising goal, which is $75,000. They are accepting donations online until July 15.

The funds raised will help deliver programs such as the First Link Dementia Helpline, and fund research about causes and cures for dementia.