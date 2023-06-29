TRU VP taking university to court, seeking full unredacted copy of misconduct report

Photo: TRU

One of Thompson Rivers University’s highest ranking administrators is taking his employer to court in an effort to obtain an unredacted copy of a report into high-profile claims of workplace misconduct.

Matt Milovick, the university’s vice-president of administration and finance, has filed an application in B.C. Supreme Court seeking a copy of the report, which was completed last December at the conclusion of a lengthy $1-million investigation into whistle-blower complaints.

Milovick was one of two senior TRU administrators named in the complaints. Investigators found no wrongdoing on his part and he is now suing the whistleblowers for defamation.

In court filings, Milovick claims to have received a redacted copy of the report on Jan. 17 — the same day a heavily redacted version was released publicly.

Milovick claims his lawyer asked TRU for an unreacted copy on three occasions between January and April.

“To date, neither the plaintiff nor counsel for the plaintiff have received a full unredacted copy of the investigation report,” Milovick’s lawyer wrote in an application filed on June 6.

TRU’s lawyer indicated in May that the university would only provide a fully unredacted copy with the consent of the other parties named in the report. In February, TRU President Brett Fairbairn said that the university “would like to release the full report” publicly if the parties consent.

Milovick said he has so far received no response from the whistleblowers or from Larry Phillips, the other senior administrator named in the initial complaint.

Phillips, TRU’s former human resources boss, was fired by Fairbairn in December of 2021. Fairbairn has since maintained the dismissal was not related to the whistleblower allegations.

Subsequent to Phillips’ termination, the investigation concluded that 10 of the 33 allegations against him had been substantiated.

Phillips is now suing Fairbairn and TRU, alleging breach of contract, emotional distress and negligence, among other claims.

TRU announced on Wednesday that Fairbairn will step down in 2025.

A hearing has been set for July 6 for a judge to determine whether Milovick will receive an unredacted copy of the report.