Thousands of hectares of threatened Kamloops-area grasslands to be protected

More than 6,000 hectares of grasslands south of Kamloops will be permanently protected as part of B.C.’s newest conservation project.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced the preservation of Bunchgrass Hills on Wednesday morning. The conservancy will protect the habitat of dozens of threatened species that reside in the Thompson-Nicola region.

Danielle Cross, Interior program director with the NCC, said that Bunchgrass Hills is one of the most uncommon ecosystems within the province.

“They're only one per cent of the province but they capture about 30 per cent of B.C. species at risk which is really huge,” Cross said at a media conference.

“For us it speaks to how important the remaining intact grasslands in BC are—that's a big deal for a lot of wildlife. ... Bunchgrass is exciting because it's large enough to have an impact.”

The species include the Great Basin spadefoot toad, Great Basin gopher snake, American badger, and Lewis’s woodpecker.

The grasslands were once part of the 140-year-old Stump Lake Cattle Ranch and will still support sustainable cattle grazing, but the nature conservancy says the land will be managed for conservation, making Bunchgrass Hills the organization's fourth collaboration with conservation-minded ranchers.

The name Bunchgrass Hills originated from the large variety of bunchgrass that cover the landscape. The area is also punctuated by Douglas fir woodlands and various wetlands.

The NCC stated in a press release that they are taking the time to understand the land’s Indigenous culture, so their practices can be prioritized alongside their ecological values.

This conservation act also contributes to the provincial and national target to protect thirty percent of B.C. and Canada’s lands by 2030.

Funding for the project comes from the provincial and federal government as well as support from several private foundations and individuals.

— with files from The Canadian Press