Photo: BC Wildfire Service A spot-sized wildfire north of Lytton.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a small wildfire north of Lytton near the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park.

The spot-sized fire was first discovered Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. As of Wednesday, it is considered to be burning out of control — meaning the fire is continuing to spread.

BCWS told Castanet crews are responding to the incident.

The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation.