Blazers captain receives award for supporting blood donation efforts

Photo: Kristen Holliday Logan Stankoven receives the 2023 Dayna Brons Honorary Award from non-profit Hockey Gives Blood on Tuesday night.

Logan Stankoven has been honoured with an award for his work to support people who rely on blood and stem cell donations.

The Dallas Stars prospect and former Kamloops Blazers captain was announced as the fifth recipient of the 2023 Dayna Brons Honorary Award in a surprise presentation at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Tuesday.

The award is given out by non-profit Hockey Gives Blood in memory of Brons, the 24-year-old athletic trainer for the Humboldt Broncos who died as a result of the tragic bus collision involving the junior hockey team in 2018.

“It's truly an honour to win this award,” Stankoven said, thanking Hockey Gives Blood President Stu Middleton for his efforts.

“I don't think this award is about me, I think it's more about Stu and the great work that he does with Hockey Gives Blood and everyone that’s came out and donated and made a difference.”

According to the non-profit, Stankoven has been a player ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood since he was 17.

He is a blood donor and has hosted community blood drives as well as Hockey Gives Blood’s largest fundraising initiative. Logan Stankoven Charity Night helped raise over $41,000 in support of Canadian Blood Services.

Middleton applauded Stankoven for his selflessness and tireless work with the community while part of the Blazers.

“The Dallas Stars already obviously know that too, as do the Blazers, but that's what we noticed as well, is that he's wired to exceed the limits,” Middleton said.