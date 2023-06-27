Intoxicated man arrested after disturbance at Sahali restaurant, police say

Photo: Castanet

An intoxicated man was arrested Monday night after allegedly causing a disturbance in a Sahali restaurant, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a restaurant on Columbia Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a person smashing glasses.

“A suspect inside appeared to be intoxicated by drugs and resisted arrest,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was lodged in cells to sober up safely and prevent continuation of the offence.”

Evelyn said charge recommendation is pending.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.