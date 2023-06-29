City says it will decommission Westsyde irrigation system following extensive erosion

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has decided to decommission the Noble Creek irrigation system by the end of September due to recent erosion, which will leave 41 customers without access to water.

Greg Wightman, utility services manager for the city, said the city is looking to implement a decommissioning program for customers who pay to access the system.

“What we're looking at is an amount of money that can be given to folks based on the amount of land that they're currently irrigating and being billed for,” he said.

“So we're just developing the formula there to get that finalized.”

According to Wightman, the total cost of the decomissioning program will likely be around $3 million.

“That'll come out of the potable water utility, so paid for by water and levies from customers around the city,” he said.

Dieter Dudy, a former city councillor whose Thistle Farm property draws from the Noble Creek irrigation system, said that the decommissioning program is “flawed.”

“There are a lot of things that need to be discussed first before anything goes into place — I don't think you're going to see the users just signing off right off the bat,” he said.

“They want to be certain that they're going to be in a position where they can have some certainty moving forward with respect to their particular operations.”

Dudy also said he was doubtful most users would be able to set up alternatives to the Noble Creek system by the time irrigation season begins next year.

The city previously received the directive to run the irrigation system until 2028, however recent river levels required the area to be placed under a local state of emergency so that erosion protection work could be done in the area.

“The erosion that we saw happen this year with frost thaw, and then we had a really, really rapid rise of the river this year in May. We're just not confident in our ability to keep the system running until 2028,” Wightman said.

According to Wightman, the area has seen about 20 meters of bank loss since 2020 due to erosion.

The city first thought to conduct emergency erosion protection work in April, but the province felt there wasn’t enough of an imminent threat to support the work, Wightman said.

Once the water levels rose to significant heights in May, riprap was placed to protect the shore from erosion.

Wightman said the emergency work needs to be reassessed to determine if it can be submitted for permanent approval, meaning the riprap may be pulled out if not approved by the province.

The city is currently looking at options for customers who will lose access to the system.

“One of the things that may be possible, customers may be able to put in their own pumps into the river and essentially pump water under a water license,” said Wightman

“We're still kind of working through exactly what that would look like. But that's one of the things that we've been talking about with the province.”

Dudy said he understands that there’s been difficulty maintaining the irrigation system, but doesn’t believe the city has considered the impact its demise will have on the community.

“I was talking to people yesterday at market, and I said, conceivably, this could be the last time that you see Thistle Farm at the farmers' market,” said Dudy.

“Because we may not be able to operate — and that's a shame. I've been doing this for 25 years.”

Wightman recently told Castanet Kamloops the irrigation system may be shut down in a couple of days, citing severe drought conditions that threaten the viability of the system’s intake.